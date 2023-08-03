Nigeria, Benin Conjoined Twins – Tinubu

In response to a rare invitation as a Special Guest at the 63rd Independence anniversary of the Republic of Benin in Cotonou on Tuesday, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu emphasized the importance of exploring the shared cultures, history, and demographics of both nations for the benefit of their citizens.

He stressed the necessity of collaborating to achieve mutual goals of growth and uplifting the population, especially the youth.

Invited by the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, President Tinubu highlighted the close proximity of the two countries and their similar economic and developmental perspectives.

“Nigeria and Benin Republic are conjoined twins. We are joined from one stomach. In every aspect, we are one and we share much in common,’’ he said, during an interaction with journalists.

The President said the vision of political and economic stability of Nigeria and Benin can only be realized by working together, assuring that the partnership will be strengthened and upscaled at various levels.

President Tinubu thanked Talon for the honor, and for also inviting six Nigerian governors, who graced the occasion. The governors are: Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; Kebbi, Nasir Idris, and Niger, Mohammed Umar Bago.

In his remarks, President Talon said the historic invitation of having another leader at the country’s independence celebration was to show high respect for President Tinubu, following his track record of providing leadership in Nigeria, and the West Coast.

“I want to really appreciate President Tinubu for honoring our invitation to participate in our 63rd anniversary. It is not a normal practice to invite a foreign leader for independence celebration, but this signals the constructive and positive relationship we have enjoyed, and more benefits to come,’’ the Beninese leader added.

Apart from the shared border, President Talon noted that Nigeria and Benin have stayed together over many years as a family, and the good relationship should be encouraged among citizens.

President Tinubu returned to Nigeria after the Independence event.