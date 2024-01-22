Nigeria Beat Guinea-Bissau to Reach AFCON 2023 Round of 16

Nigeria’s Super Eagles clinched a spot in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau in a closely contested match on Monday evening.

Having entered the game on the verge of qualification following a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea and a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast, the three-time African champions faced a formidable challenge against Guinea-Bissau, who were rooted to the bottom of Group A.

The crucial goal materialized in the first half when Opa Sangante skillfully converted Simon Moses’ cross into the net, giving Nigeria the lead.

The second half saw VAR intervention disallowing goals from Victor Osimhen and Zaidu Sanusi, adding to the tension of the match. Despite the setbacks, Nigeria managed to maintain their 1-0 lead, securing three vital points in the process.

The Super Eagles finished in the second position in Group A, trailing behind Equatorial Guinea, who delivered a dominant performance by defeating hosts Ivory Coast with a resounding 4-0 victory.

As Nigeria advances to the Round of 16, their hard-fought triumph against Guinea-Bissau underscores the competitive nature of the tournament and sets the stage for further excitement in the knockout stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.