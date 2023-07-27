Nigeria Beat Country, Oshoala Says After Super Falcons Beat Australia

Asisat Oshoala has described Nigeria as the best country 8n the world after the Super Falcons defeated host Australia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The game played at the Brisbane Stadium saw Australia open the scoring through Von Egmond in the 45th minute.

The Super Falcons, however, put on a display that saw them respond quickly by equalizing in the 46th minute of the game through Uchenna Kanu.

In the second half Nigeria took the lead through Osinachi Ohale before Oshoala sealed the lead while Australia ended the game 3-2 through Kennedy.

The game was Nigeria’s first win the the tournament, having drew goalless against Canada in their opening game.

Oshoala’s goal made her the first Africa woman to score on three World Cup tournaments.

Speaking after the game, she said, “Each tournament I go, I wanna make sure I did everything; fight for my teammates, and fight for this badge. This [Nigeria] is the best county in the world.”