Nigeria Announces Wrestling Team for 2024 Olympics

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has revealed the six wrestlers set to represent the country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The team, which includes five female and one male wrestler, was presented during a vibrant ceremony at the Dynamite Wrestling Gym in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Leading the contingent is Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborodudu, who will compete in the 68kg category. Joining her is Odunayo Adekuoroye, the reigning African champion in the 57kg category, and Hannah Reuben, the Military World Champion in the 76kg division. Also on the team are African champions and Olympic debutants Esther Kolawole (62kg) and Ogunsanya Christinah (53kg). Ashton Mutuwa rounds out the squad, competing in the 125kg men’s freestyle wrestling category.

The coaching team comprises Victor Kodei, Purity Akuh, and Happiness Burutu, who will provide guidance and support to the athletes throughout their Olympic journey.

During the unveiling ceremony, NWF officials expressed confidence in the team’s potential to bring home medals from Paris. The wrestlers have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, earning their places on the team through rigorous competition and training.

The athletes and their coaches are set to depart Nigeria for Spain on 3rd July, where they will participate in a pre-Olympic tournament in Madrid. This event will serve as a crucial warm-up, allowing the wrestlers to fine-tune their techniques and strategies against international opponents. Following the tournament, the team will head to Germany for their final training camp, ensuring they are in peak condition for the Olympic Games.

The Nigerian wrestling community holds high hopes for these athletes, anticipating strong performances and potential podium finishes in Paris. The NWF remains committed to supporting its wrestlers as they strive to achieve Olympic glory for Nigeria.