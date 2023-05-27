Nigeria Air Unveiled Days Before Inauguration, Amid Controversy

Just two days before the inauguration of the incoming administration, the Nigerian federal government has finally unveiled Nigeria Air, a national carrier that was originally launched in London five years ago.

The announcement was made by the outgoing Minister of Aviation, Haidi Sirika, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

However, the revelation comes with a backdrop of controversy and opposition from domestic airline operators.

Controversy Surrounding Nigeria Air Launch

The Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) have strongly opposed the commencement of Nigeria Air, arguing that it violates a court order. They are particularly critical of the ownership structure, as Ethiopia Airlines holds a 49% stake in the national carrier.

Indigenous operators view this arrangement as giving Ethiopia Airlines an unfair advantage and potentially harming the Nigerian economy.

AON has taken the federal government to court to challenge the ownership structure, expressing concerns about potential job losses and economic repercussions.

Long-Awaited Unveiling of Nigeria Air

After its initial launch in July 2018 as a proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air faced years of delays and uncertainties.

The federal government had approved the leasing of three aircraft for Nigeria Air’s operations in July 2022, but the actual launch was repeatedly postponed.

Now, on the cusp of the incoming administration’s inauguration, the long-awaited unveiling has finally taken place.

Outgoing Minister of Aviation Haidi Sirika stated that both domestic and international flights will commence operations before Monday.

The Second National Carrier for Nigeria

Nigeria Air, now officially unveiled, becomes the country’s second national carrier, following the defunct Nigeria Airways.

The initial cost for the proposed carrier was $8.8 million, with an additional $300 million allocated for take-off expenses.

The government’s decision to revive a national carrier aims to bolster the aviation industry and enhance the country’s transportation infrastructure.

The launch of Nigeria Air, though met with controversy, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

As the incoming administration prepares to take office, the new national carrier faces both high expectations and critical scrutiny.

The focus now shifts to the operationalization of Nigeria Air and how it will navigate the challenges ahead while striving to make a positive impact on the Nigerian economy and the aviation industry as a whole.