Niger: Tinubu Puppet To Imperialists, Says Zakzaky

The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has said the imperialists are using Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu as a puppet in their attack on Niger Republic.

Following the coup in Niger which saw the ousting of President Mohammed Bazoum by a military junta, threats of quelling the crisis has seen talks of foreign military intervention.

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, after expiration of its ultimatum for the restoration of democracy in Niger, is reportedly planning on sending soldiers against the junta.

This has led to outcry from some Nigerians who warn against a war with Niger and cautioned President Tinubu against leading the ECOWAS he chairs into such action.

One of such outcry comes from Zakzaky who said an invasion of Niger lacks the approval of Nigerians.

A post on the official account of his office on X quoted him as saying, “I heard that some Nigeriens are saying that Nigeria will invade Niger Republic. I said, No, stop saying that! God forbid that Nigeria would invade Niger Republic.

“It is not the will of Nigerians to see Niger Republic attacked. They (Imperialists) used someone called the President to attack you, not Nigeria. We are not in support of any invasion. It is without our approval. We will never go to war with our brothers.”