Niger Secures $114m Financing for Socio-Economic Projects

The Niger State Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development to fund four priority projects valued at $114 million across various socio-economic sectors.

The agreement was formalized during the Ecowas Investment Forum (EIF) held from April 4-5, 2024, in Lome, Togo. Among the projects earmarked for financing are the construction of the Madalla-Suleja-Maje dual carriage road ($30 million), the establishment of the Madalla Green Economic Market ($11 million), and the transformation of the former Secretariat into the School of Medical and Health Sciences ($40 million). Additionally, the construction of eight International Trailer Parks across various locations in Niger State will be funded with $43 million.

Representing the Niger State government at the signing were Commissioner of Finance, Lawal Adamu Maikano, and Sammy Adigun, Chairman of Niger Foods. The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development was represented by Dr. Olagunju M. Olalekan ASHIMOLOWO, Vice-President of Operations, George Agyekum DONKOR, PhD, DBA, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Dr. Mory SOUMAHORO, Vice-President of Risks and Control.

This initiative aligns with efforts to accelerate infrastructure development, create job opportunities, and enhance the healthcare sector in Niger State, as part of the broader vision set forth by His Excellency, Farmer Governor Umaru Bago, to realize the “New Niger” agenda. The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development’s involvement signifies a commitment to fostering economic growth and cooperation among West African nations.