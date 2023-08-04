Niger Junta Recalls Ambassador From Nigeria

The military junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani in the Republic of Niger is making arrangements to bring back the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria. This decision comes after failing to reach an agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation regarding the restoration of democracy in Niger.

Additionally, the junta is preparing to call back Nigerien Ambassadors from Togo, the United States, and France. This move aligns with their effort to expel French and US troops from the country. Simultaneously, they are declaring the termination of all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreements between France and the Republic of Niger.

Insiders from the defense sector who are aware of the ongoing meeting in Niamey, the capital of Niger, have confirmed this development to our correspondent on Friday morning.

“The ongoing negotiation has failed. The junta has declared that it’ll recall Niger’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Togo, France, and the US,” an impeccable defence source told Punch on Friday morning.

“The junta has just announced that it’ll evict French and US troops in Niger Republic, noting that all MoU agreements between France and Niger has ended,” another source privy to the development noted.

Under the leadership of General Tchiani, who was previously the Head of the Presidential Guard for ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, the military junta took control on July 26, 2023, overthrowing Bazoum and subsequently declaring Tchiani as the new Head of State.

To address the political crisis in Niger Republic, ECOWAS dispatched two delegations on Thursday, each with the task of resolving the crisis.

The first delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), engaged with the coup leaders and other involved parties in the capital city, Niamey. Simultaneously, another delegation led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe worked with leaders from Libya and Algeria concerning the situation in Niger.

A statement released on Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, conveyed the mandate given by President Bola Tinubu, Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government, to both teams. They were charged with the prompt resolution of the crisis in Niger, a mission that aligned with the resolution from the recent ECOWAS summit held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Accompanying the former Nigerian Head of State on this mission are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

During a briefing for the two delegations, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of engaging all stakeholders vigorously to achieve a conclusive and amicable resolution for the sake of African peace and development, rather than adopting external geopolitical positions.