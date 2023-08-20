Niger Junta Criticises ECOWAS Sanctions

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the Niger junta, has expressed criticism towards the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), labeling them as unjustified.

His remarks were delivered during a televised address on Saturday evening.

Tchiani conveyed his demand for the restoration of electricity that was disconnected by the Federal Government as a part of the sanctions levied against the coup leaders following the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

These statements followed a meeting he held with a delegation from ECOWAS, headed by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired).

Tchiani argued that the economic sanctions imposed by the regional bloc were unwarranted and seemed to be aimed at inflicting hardship on the citizens of Niger, whom he referred to as the “good people.”

He highlighted the dire consequences of these sanctions, stating that the lack of electricity was causing deaths among children and patients in hospitals. He also noted the challenges brought about by border closures, making it exceedingly difficult to access essential items such as food and medicine.

Reports from Daily Trust reveal that following the military takeover in Niger Republic, ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the junta, urging them to reinstate the ousted President Bazoum.

Despite international pressures, both from ECOWAS and other nations, the military leadership of Niger has remained steadfast in their refusal to reinstate Bazoum.

In his address, which lasted for about 12 minutes, Tchiani alleged that ECOWAS was preparing to launch an attack on Niger by collaborating with a foreign military force to establish an occupying presence.

He concluded by reiterating that their intention was not to cling to power but to express their willingness to engage in dialogue, provided it aligns with the aspirations of the resilient people of Niger.