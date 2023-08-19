Niger, India To Partner On Agricultural Technology

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has visited the High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gangadharan Balasubramanian to seek partnership with the Indian Gov’t in a mutually beneficial relationship.

The Governor was in the company of his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi, and some other government functionaries at the High Commission of India, Abuja.

Bago explained his administration’s desire to tap from the @mygovindia in the areas of Agricultural Technology, particularly for Millet irrigation farming as it is one of the largest producers of Millet.

He also discussed how @mygovindia would assist the Niger State in securing a loan for the purchase of tractors, improved seedlings, water pumping machines, & harvesters among other farm implements to lunch the state into mechanized farming, making the best of its arable land

The Governor also spoke on his intention to build one of the best teaching hospitals in Nigeria to cater to the health needs of the citizens in the state and beyond.

He said in this regard, the Indian government will be of immense benefit in terms of teaching and training.

Responding, the Indian High Commissioner, Gangadharan Balasubramanian expressed the readiness of the Indian government to mutually collaborate with the Niger State Government.

He said the Indian and Nigerian governments have an existing bilateral relationship and loans are available from the Indian government which can be repaid in ten years, hence the Niger State government can take advantage of it.