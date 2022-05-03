Niger Has No Preferred Presidential Candidate – Gov Bello

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has dissociated himself from the rumours making the rounds, which purportedly quoted him telling the visiting vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo that the state had pledged its support and loyalty to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, Gov Sani Bello described the statement credited to him by social media influencers/ online media as wicked and malicious rumour, orchestrated by mischief makers to cause bad blood in the polity.

“As far as the Niger APC is concerned, the race for the ticket of our party is open to all. The vice president like any other eminent aspirants is free to visit the state.The party has not taken any position yet”.

He urged the public to regard the statement endorsing Asiwaju as the machination of wicked forces, whose motive is to cause dissaffection.

Gov Sani Bello urged members of the APC in the State to remain united and be on their guards, so as not to allowed callous and mischief makers cause disunity in the party.