Niger Govt To Recruit 1,500 Youths As Forest Guards

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, has unveiled plans to enlist 1,500 young individuals as Niger Forest Guards. This announcement was made following a meeting between the Governor and the state’s vigilante corps, during which he shared his vision for bolstering security efforts in the region.

Governor Bago elaborated on the initiative, stating, “We intend to employ 1,500 youths into the Niger Forest Guards so that we can take over the forest.” This move reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing security and safeguarding the state’s natural resources.

In his remarks, Governor Bago extended his appreciation to the vigilant corps operating in the state for their invaluable contributions in supporting the efforts of conventional security forces. He recognized the vital role played by these dedicated individuals in protecting lives and property within the state.

The Governor revealed that the state government has taken steps to equip the vigilante corps adequately. This support not only serves as an acknowledgment of their pivotal role but also aims to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency in carrying out their security responsibilities.

The Commander of the Vigilante Corps, Alhassan Mohammed DSP (Retired), praised the bravery and dedication of his team, highlighting their profound knowledge of the terrain as a valuable asset in complementing the efforts of conventional security agencies. He emphasized their shared goal of serving humanity and maintaining security in the state, noting that the vigilante corps willingly put their lives on the line to achieve this objective.

Furthermore, Mohammed appealed for closer collaboration and synergy between the vigilante corps and traditional security agencies. This collaborative approach, he emphasized, would strengthen the overall security framework in Niger State, ultimately contributing to the safety and well-being of its residents.