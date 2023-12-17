Niger Govt Purchases N500bn Earthmoving Equipment

Niger State Government is to acquire N500 billion worth of agricultural equipment and implements intended to create over one million jobs.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago stated this during the presentation of land development and preparation equipment at the Brains and Hammers Rice City, Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Farm, Chakwa Community in Wushishi Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor who re-echoed the importance of agriculture said his administration will engage in Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements to realise the target of the Niger State Agricultural Revolution in line with President Tinubu’s agenda for agricultural development and.food security.

He said the State Government is on the right track to establishing the Niger State Strategic good reserve and protecting land from encroachment.

The Governor then used the forum to encourage youth to engage in Agriculture as the State Government will commence.the disbursement of N250,000 each to youth and women to facilitate their farming activities.

The Managing Director, of Brains and Hammers Green, Yakubu Aliyu said the Farm has in the last six years of its existence achieved tremendously in agricultural development, pointing out that land development and preparation have been the bane of wealth creation.

He commended the Governor’s commitment to agricultural development in the State and expressed optimism that his policies will improve the sector.

In their separate remarks, the Traditional Head of Wushishi, Shehu Ibrahim Abubakar, the Chairman, of Wushishi Local Government Council Muhammad Kpoti Yelwa, the Niger State Coordinator, USAID Feed The Future and Agricultural Extension Services