Niger Govt, Organized Labour Reach Agreement

Niger State Government and the Organized Labour have reached an agreement on all issues that led to industrial action embarked upon by the Labour Union in the State.

Governor Mohammed Bago stated this while addressing Journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting between the State Government and Organized Labour at the Government House, Minna.

The Farmer Governor revealed that all pending issues have been resolved, pointing out that most of the issues were inherited from previous Governments.

He said there was a mutual understanding during the meeting and resolutions were reached leading to the signing of agreement by the parties involved.

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Abdulkareem Lafene who also addressed journalists collaborated on what the State Government said.

He disclosed that a Tripartite Committee comprising representatives from the State government, State House of Assembly and the Organized Labour has been set up to look at the laws on the issue of appointments of Executive Directors among others with the view to finding lasting solution to the issue .

The NLC Chairman said his team will report the outcome of the meeting back to other leaders of the

Office of the Chief Press Secretary NGS- I. Bologi Council for further and necessary actions.

The agreement reached by both parties centred on some appointments made by the Farmer Governor, wage award, 2019 leave grant, liability of third-party deductions and consequential adjustments among others.

While the State Head of Service, Salisu Abubakar, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Abubakar Aliyu signed on behalf of the State Government, the NLC State Chairman Abdulkareem Idirs Lafene, TUC State Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Gana, JPSNC State Secretary, Comrade Anna Simon and State Chairman JAC, Comrade Aminu Mahmud signed for the Organized Labour with the condition that the industrial action would be suspended while discussions continue.