Niger Govt Builds Catholic Parish In Karin-Kofo

Niger State Government has stated that it will build a new Parish in Kafin-koro in honour of late Rev. Father Isaac Achi, the Priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-koro.

It would be recalled that bandits last week set ablaze a Catholic Parish House in Kafin-koro and killed the Parish Priest, Rev. Father Isaac Achi.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane disclosed this when he led a high powered Government delegation to Most Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Minna at the St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Minna to commiserate with the Christian community over the unfortunate incident.

The SSG noted that the exit of Rev. Father Achi at this time is painful, but “we console that his legacy of selfless service to humanity remain evergreen”.

He described him as an exceptional Clergy who preached salvation and impacted positively to his followers everywhere he served.

Ahmed Matane told Most Rev. Uzoukwu that Government will collaborate with the Catholic Diocese of Minna and other organizations in finding lasting solution to insecurity which has become a major threat to lives and property of the citizenry in the State.

On behalf of the people and Government of the State, the SSG prayed God to have mercy on the soul of the deceased, give his immediate family, members of Catholic Diocese of Minna and the Christian community in the State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Earlier in his remarks, the Catholic Bishop of Minna, Most Rev. Martin Uzoukwu while applauding the SSG for the visit to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident, described Rev. Achi as a gentle and peace loving Priest.

The SSG was accompanied to the St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Minna by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Yusuf Suleman Liman, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dr. Emmanuel Musa, Commissioner for Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Akilu Musa, Director General, Religious Affairs, Sheik Abubakar Mohammed Rabiu Beji and the Chairman, Paikoro Local Government Area of the State.