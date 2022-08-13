Niger Govt Approves Medium Expenditure Framework, Fiscal Strategy Paper

Niger state government has approved the State Medium Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy paper for 2023 to 2025.

The Commissioner for Planning Alh Zakari Abubakar made this known while briefing journalist at the Government House, Minna.

Alh. Abubakar explained that the approved document consists of Economic and Fiscal update, Fiscal Strategy paper and Budget policy statement for three years medium term planning and the preparation of 2023 budget.

He said the framework was premised on the prevailing economic realities and was done in line with the provision of section 13(I) b of the state Fiscal Responsibility Law (FRL) 2010, which requires the state Governor to prepare and lay a three year medium term expenditure framework before or on the last business of August of each financial year.

The Commissioner added that this was also to carry the citizens along in the first stage of medium term planning and the 2023 budget preparation cycle.

According to the Commissioner, “while the Fiscal Strategy paper projects resources that will be available to fund government growth and poverty reduction programme from a fiscally sustainable manner, the budget policy statement provides indicative sector envelopes for the period 2023 to 2025 in line with the policy priorities of the state”.

Alh. Abubakar said over N186b has been estimated for 2023 budget with over N89b (48.11%) as recurrent while over N82b (44.54%) as capital expenditure.

The Commissioner said while the year 2024 has total of over N183b with more than N85b as Capital expenditure and over N92b as recurrent, 2025 was total estimation was above N207b with over N94b as recurrent and above N105b as capital expenditure.

He further explained that using the actual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection in 2021, 5% annual increase was made to arrive at over N19b, N20b and N21b for 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The Commissioner highlighted the priorities for the 2023 budget estimate to be Security; Agriculture and Rural Development; Infrastructural Development; Health; and Education.

Others are Water and Santitation; Environment; Lands and Housing; Women and Youth Empowerment as well as people with special needs.

He said more attention will be on completion of ongoing projects, improve revenue generation and job creation among others.

The Commissioner then enjoined the support of all relevant stakeholders towards ensuring the preparation of a realistic 2023 budget that will sustain growth and development in the state.