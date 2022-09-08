Niger Gov Signs Bill To Amend Shariah Law

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has signed a Bill to Amend the Shariah Administration of Justice Law, 2021 in Niger State and for other related Matters, 2022 into law in Niger State.

Governor Sani Bello carried out the constitutional duty at the Government House, Minna.

The law, which is to be cited as the “Shariah Administration of Justice (Amendment) Law, 2021”, took effect from the 9th of August, 2022.

The amendment was made on section 4(1)(b) of the Principal Law, to insert “when exercising original jurisdiction and at least three judges when exercising appellate jurisdiction”.