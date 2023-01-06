Niger Gov Signs 2023 Budget Into Law

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has signed over N243 billion 2023 budget into law.

The budget is N5 billion above the estimate presented to the State Assembly for consideration.

The capital expenditure stood at over N152 billion while recurrent expenditure is over N91 billion.

Under the sectoral breakdown, Administration had over N9 billion, Economics got over N102 billion, Law, and Justice had more than N1 billion while the Social sector gulped over N38 billion.

The brief ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of Government House, Minna.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello explained that his administration though not unmindful of the shortfall of resources is hopeful that the budget will be for the benefit of all the people in the state.

He observed that this is the last budget he is assenting to under his administration, pointing out that the incoming administration might make some changes or maintain what is already approved.

Governor Sani Bello however expressed optimism that the 2023 budget if implemented up to 90% would bring about a better Niger State.

He commended Members of the State Assembly for their continued support to the executive arm, pro-activeness, and working tirelessly to ensure the passage of the 2023 bill.

The Governor also appreciated the leadership and members of the State Budget and Planning Commission as well as all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for contributing to making sure the budget was passed.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Barr. Abdullahi Bawa, represented by Member Representing Chanchaga State Constituency, Alh. Ahmed Marafa Guni presented the budget to the Governor for assent.

Recall that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had on the 1st November 2022, presented over N238 billion budget proposal to the state House of Assembly.