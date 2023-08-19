Niger Gov Distributes Fertilizer, Seedlings To 640 Farmers

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has flagged off the distribution of improved seedlings, fertilizers, & farm inputs as an intervention to 640 farmers across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The event which was in collaboration with the Niger State government, Fadama-Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus and Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) is supported by World Bank.

The items distributed are 78 metric tonnes of NPK and Urea fertilizer, 4.75 metric tonnes of rice, maize, and sorghum seeds as well as some implements.

Governor Umaru Bago said the effort is geared towards demonstrating his administration’s commitment to taking advantage of the arable land in the state to develop Agriculture.

The Governor emphasized the need for everyone especially the youth to engage in farming as the incentives from the Federal government are not sustainable and directed that every local government in the state should cultivate 10,000 hectares of land within the next year.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant MDAs should ensure the directive is executed.

While commending the World Bank and other development partners for their support to the state, the Governor directed the Ministry of Finance to ensure the balance for the counterpart fund amounting to N900 million is paid immediately.

He said each of the 640 beneficiaries is to get 2 bags of 50kg NPK fertilizer, 1bag of 50kg Urea fertilizer, 2 liters of herbicide, 1 liter of pesticide, and 10kg of rice and maize, as well as 5kg of sorghum improved seeds.

The Governor called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and avoid the temptation of selling them.

National Coordinator, ACReSAL, Abdulhamid Umar who highlighted ACReSAL, a World Bank Assisted Project, said 700 Million Dollars have been earmarked for the project to be tapped by the 19 Northern States in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory and that the project is also targeted at improving the Agricultural sector to enable farmers boost agriculture to ensure food security.

Permanent Sec. Ministry of Agriculture, Yakubu Muhammad said the distribution of the items to beneficiaries will help protect the Livelihoods & food security of the poor & vulnerable families as well as facilitate the recovery of local economic activities throughout the State.

Perm. Sec. Min. of Environment & Forestry, Alhaji Sirajo Sa’id revealed that the distribution of seedlings to beneficiaries is spread across the state to promote locally adapted sustainable land & water strategies as well as the use of modern technology to achieve desired results

The Permanent Secretary of, the Budget and Planning Commission, Ramatu Umar, said Agriculture and food security remain the priorities of the Bago-led administration and the Ministry will support him to fully exploit the great Agricultural potentials of the State .