Niger Delta Youths Urged To Protect Region

The Niger Delta Congress has urged young people in the Niger Delta area to defend their states and towns in the face of escalating violence and “gang murders” there.

In order to find a long-term solution to “the danger,” the organization urged participants and local leaders to actively include the youth.

The statement read, “Dear Niger Deltans, we would like to use this opportunity to draw the attention of all stakeholders to the recent spike in gang killings in the region, notably in areas within Delta and Edo State which has led to the needless loss of lives and further worsening of the insecurity plaguing the region.

“We would like to use this opportunity to urge the youths, and appeal to their sensitivities, to take it upon themselves to protect their region, their states and their communities. We denounce strongly all those who have allowed themselves become agents of sabotage and destructiveness within the region, whose activities are opposed to the socio-economic wellbeing of the Niger Delta. We call on the representatives at all levels to actively engage the youths and find lasting solutions to this menace.

“Finally, we urge the youths of the region to opt for more peaceful means to resolve their disputes.

“God bless the Niger Delta youths.”