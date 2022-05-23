Niger Delegates Will Do The Needful At APC Primary – Gov Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commended the Senate President and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress Senator Ahmad Lawan for being a lawmaker for 23 years.

Governor Sani Bello gave the commendation when he hosted the presidential aspirant who came to meet with delegates for the presidential primary election of the party at the Government House Minna.

The Governor said no one has the record of the Senate President in terms of being a lawmaker adding that it’s a testament that the aspirant is a good man.

“He has been in the National Assembly since 1999 and I don’t think anyone has broken that record in Nigeria and that shows that he is a good man”, he said.

He assured the Presidential Aspirant, Lawan that Niger state delegates will do what is right during the presidential primary election of the party.

The Presidential aspirant Senator Ahmad Lawan said, having worked at the National Assembly for 23 years, and as the current Senate President who has been able to work with his colleagues to ensure peace and stability at the upper Legislative Chamber irrespective of their party differences, he can replicate same in the entire country if given the mandate.

He said he believes that mandate is service and he has served well enough to become the next president of the country, promising to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Lawan, who acknowledged the insecurity in Niger State and the efforts of the state and federal government to address it, emphasized that security, agriculture, education and economy will be his topmost priorities when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

“It is my intention to build on the successes that our President will attain when he leaves office. I believe that we need to consider the architecture of our security system. I believe in citizen participation in security. I want to see a situation where citizens who volunteer to give security information are protected. I want to see a situation where traditional institutions play a role in securing our communities. That will be my priority.

“I also want to have the opportunity to serve as President to build on the successes of President Mohammadu Buhari on the economy of Nigeria. I believe it is not yet what we want but we are better than many countries.

“Niger state is an agricultural state. I want a situation where at least every zone in the state will have one crop that it will be known for production, processing and for marketing. That is to say, it is not enough for us in Niger state to produce yams only. We should produce the yams, process the yams and sell them with higher value. I believe that this is one way to deal with youth unemployment and poverty.

“I promise to reform the educational system. This will be an opportunity for us to develop our country. Until we are able to reform our educational system most of our youths will not be that kind of tomorrow’s leaders that can lead us after we leave”.

In their separate remarks, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Sani Musa, who are part of the campaign team of the Senate President had told the delegates that they brought a good market to them assuring them that their aspirant has the capacity and competence to lead the Nation and they will not regret voting for him.

The Senate President and Presidential Aspirant was at the Palace of Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Farouq Bahago to seek his royal blessings. He also urged the state Chairman of the party, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro to ensure violent free, and fair primary elections in the state.