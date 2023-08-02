Headline

Niger: Defence Chiefs From West Africa Gather In Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Defence Chiefs from West Africa have gathered at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja for an urgent meeting.

This assembly follows the issuance of a seven-day ultimatum by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the military junta in Niger Republic, demanding a transfer of power to the democratically elected government of Muhammed Bazoum.

The extraordinary session, chaired by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, witnessed a statement from the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray.

He announced that all Chiefs of Defence Staff from member states would hold an emergency meeting to devise effective strategies for implementing a potential military operation aimed at restoring Muhammed Bazoum to his rightful office.

The objective of this operation is to uphold democratic principles and ensure a smooth transition of power in Niger Republic.

