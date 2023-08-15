Niger Coup: ‘This Is Not Our War’ – Orji Kalu Warns Tinubu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents the Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to refrain from employing military measures against the junta in Niger Republic.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Kalu cautioned the president against yielding to pressure from the United States of America (USA) and France to engage in military intervention within the context of the political turmoil in Niger. Kalu firmly asserted that the political unrest within Niger Republic is an internal matter.

Kalu emphasized that no Nigerian soldier’s life should be compromised in this crisis and advocated for Nigeria’s withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) if the regional organization insists on compelling Nigeria to take military action against Niger Republic.

“Niger Republic is at our backyard and Nigeria should not join ECOWAS’ plan of military invasion. If the US, France and UK want war in Niger, they can send their own people. Nigeria can support with finance but not with our soldiers. No Nigerian soldier deserves to die in another country because of war. Fighting a war in Niger Republic is not necessary as no one is sure of the sponsors and how it would end. Nigeria, US and France can intervene in Niger by giving them between one year and six months to hand over to a new government. If ECOWAS would cost Nigeria the peace it needs, there is nothing wrong pulling out of ECOWAS. Nigerian is a sovereign nation and the concerns of its people matters most.

“I am appealing to the conscience of the Niger ruling military junta to release the Ousted President, Mohammed Bazoum and allow him go on exile to another country. No one will bring war to you if you release him and his family because it’s not necessary. The leaders should also plan a transitional program that would see to the return of civil rule in earnest.”