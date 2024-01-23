NiDCOM Warns of Shady Groups Canvassing for Diaspora Investments

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has once again warned Nigerians in the Diaspora to be wary of some unscrupulous groups canvassing for business opportunities with it.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media and Public Relations of the Commission said that this is sequel to another group, Optiva Capital Partners Limited claiming that is targeting $5bn with the launch of a new product tagged Diaspora Investor Direct Investment, asking Nigerians abroad to send monies to them directly for investment purposes.

“NIDCOM hereby warns Nigerians especially those in the diaspora to be cautious in dealing with such groups as our office is inundated with series of fraudulent activities of some of these groups, a number of which are now subjects of investigations with the EFCC.

“It is equally important to say here that this group is not known to the Commission and that, it is only NIDCOM in line with the Act of the Parliament (2017) and National Diaspora Policy of 2021 that has the mandate to engage with the Nigerians in the Diaspora in relation to all the services the group highlighted is providing for the Diaspora.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), Nigeria Diaspora Trust Fund (NDTF), Nigeria Diaspora Housing Scheme, Diaspora Mortgage Scheme ,National Diaspora Day, and Diaspora Focal Persons appointed by the State Governors to deal with issues relating to the diaspora, among several others geared towards National development.

“NiDCOM has a register of diaspora groups in various parts of the world promoting investments to Nigeria but this group, (Optiva Capital Partners Limited) and its Chairman, Franklin Nechi, which recently called an elaborate press conference a few days ago, is not one of them and the product tagged Diaspora Investor Direct Investment (DIDI) is not officially registered with the appropriate authorities and is unknown to NIDCOM.

“It must be pointed out here that even NIDCOM will not ask any Diaspora groups or individuals to send money through it for any development purposes, adding that this is a red flag and cautions Diaspora groups and individuals to watch out for such organisations.

“NIDCOM will continue to do all it can to protect Nigerians in the diaspora from being victims of fraud and again calls on all Ministries, Department, Agencies, groups and individuals, embassies etc to verify any diaspora related activities with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to avoid being scammed,” NiDCOM said in the statement.