NiDCOM Boss Congratulates Nigerian Who Takes Over as Lord Mayor of Leeds

Mrs Abigail Marshall Katung who takes over as the Lord Mayor of Leeds, UK, has been congratulated by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Dabiri-Erewa equally felicitated with Mayor of Southwark, Mayor Michael Situ, who successfully completed his tenure and handed over to Lord Mayor Cllr Naima Ali.

In a congratulatory letter, Dabiri-Erewa said the remarkable achievement of Katung is not only a testament to her dedication, leadership, and hardwork but also a source of immense pride for the Nigerians in diaspora.

“Your appointment as Mayor is a significant milestone and we are truly inspired by your journey and your commitment to public service.

“Your success serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of what can be achieved through perseverance and a steadfast commitment to community”, Dabiri-Erewa stated.

The NIDCOM boss wishes Mrs Katung a successful tenure as Mayor, “which we believe will bring about positive change and foster greater unity in Leeds and beyond.”

Dabiri-Erewa , in a separate statement hailed Mayor Michael Situ for a successful tenure at Southwark as he handed over to Cllr Naima Ali , British Somalian , at a colonial event on Wednesday May 22 , at the Southwark Cathedral ,with Councillor Sunny Lambe , sworn in as Deputy Mayor.

The event witnessed the attendance of Gov. Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among many other dignitaries.