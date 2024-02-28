NICRAT, NACA to Integrate Cancer Screening Into HIV/AIDS Programs

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has solicited for the collaboration of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), in order to integrate cancer screening into the existing HIV/AIDS programs.

This is to ensure that individuals living with HIV have access to timely cancer screening and early intervention.

The 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗧, 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳. 𝗨𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗶, stated this when he led a team of directors to pay a courtesy visit to the Director General of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, in his office in Abuja, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

He insisted that the collaboration between the two agencies “holds the potential to drive impactful change in several key areas.”

Prof. Malami noted that the two agencies can combine their resources and expertise to develop screening programs for AIDS-associated cancers.

He also advocated for the integration and mainstreaming of cancer awareness education to the existing HIV/AIDS programs at the PHC level nationwide and facilitate the development of integrated care models that address both HIV/AIDS and cancer management, improving access to essential cancer therapies for those in need.

Prof. Malami also call for the leveraging on the NACA expertise that was used to conduct the highly successful Nigerian HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey to assist NICRAT to determine the true burden of economic cost of cancer in the country.

He further expressed NICRAT’s readiness to work hand-in-hand with NACA to develop strategic framework for collaborative efforts in these critical areas and any other areas of mutual interests.

Responding, the Director General of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, applauded NICRAT for its efforts in combating all forms of cancers in the country.

He noted that his agency was ready to be involved and partner with NICRAT in the areas of cancer screening, awareness creation and the conduct of Impact survey.

He assured that NACA’ division of programs will take the necessary steps and fashion out ways of deeper collaboration to carry out massive campaign on cancers.