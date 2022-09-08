Nicolas Cage, Wife Welcome First Child

Actor Nicolas Cage is a dad again after wife Riko Shibata gave birth to a baby girl.

It is the actor’s third child and artist Riko’s first. Nicolas already has two sons, Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

The news was confirmed by the couple’s representatives, who told PEOPLE : “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine.”

While the child’s name is yet to be made official, the publication says they have named her August Francesca Coppola Cage.

Nicolas, 58, revealed in March that he and his fifth wife Riko, 28, were keen to honour his father with their choice of name for the tot. In an interview with GQ at the time, the Pig actor said they had picked out Augie if they were to have a baby girl: “Augie was my father’s nickname,” he said.

Cage and Shibata met and fell in love in 2019, and he proposed over FaceTime. The pair tied the knot in February 2021 in Las Vegas. It was the actor’s fifth marriage.

The Golden Globe winner was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, Kim, 38, from 2004 to 2016 and Erika Koike for four days in 2019.