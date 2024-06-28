Nicki Minaj Congratulates Davido and Chioma on Their Wedding

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj has congratulated Afrobeats artist Davido and his wife, Chioma, on their recent marriage.

During her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, also known as the Gag City Tour, Minaj paused before performing their joint song “Holy Ground” to acknowledge the couple’s union. “Hold on, hold on,” she said. “Has Davido got married? Congratulations, Davido and Chioma.”

The couple celebrated their wedding in a lavish ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday, attracting A-list guests, including governors, traditional rulers, and celebrities.

The #Chivido2024 wedding took the internet by storm, with fans and media sharing photographs and videos from the event across social media platforms.