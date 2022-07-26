Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Number 8, With His Fifth Baby Mother Bre Tiesi

American television host, rapper and actor, Nick Cannon has welcomed his eight child with another woman.

31-year-old Model Bre Tiesi, and the rapper, 41, welcomed their first child together.

Tiesi took to her social media pagae to announced the arrival of their son.

She wrote on Instagram ;

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗

“The Vlog of my birth is now LIVE on my YouTube. I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labor, delivery as well as more information and resources for doulas midwife’s and hypno birthing. It’s Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth.”