NHIS Accredits Lafiagi General Hospital As Participating Healthcare Provider

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has accredited the General Hospital, Lafiagi, Kwara State, as one of its participating healthcare services provider.

The scheme approved the state-owned facility to provide both primary and secondary healthcare services comprising surgery, laboratory and pharmacy.

The General Hospital, Lafiagi, is one of the healthcare facilities that was comprehensively renovated and equipped by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The facility had been in a state of disrepair for many years before the administration made its intervention.

Among other factors, the good state of the General Hospital gave way for its accreditation by the federal government-led NHIS.