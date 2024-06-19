NFF to Discipline Osimhen over Finidi George Outburst

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will reportedly open disciplinary proceedings against Victor Osihmen over his verbal attack on the former coach of the senior national team of Nigeria, Finidi George.

Recall that the Napoli striker launched a scathing attack on the former Super Eagles head coach during an explosive Instagram Live session.

During the outburst, a visibly angry Osimhen condemned Finidi over an alleged comment questioning his commitment to the Super Eagles after the player withdrew from their last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Finidi George was quoted to have said he can’t beg Osimhen to play for the national team, a quote that was reportedly fake and misleading.

According to Vanguard, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will in the coming days charg,e Vctor Osimhen for improper conduct over his verbal attack on Finidi George.

A board member of the NFF confirmed the new development to Owngoal Nigeria.

“Already the president of the NFF Ibrahim Muse Guseu has spoken with Osimhen over his outburst and Finidi also reached out to him. The report he reacted to is fake and misleading, sadly he didn’t confirm before reacting”, a board member of the NFF told Owngoal Nigeria.com.

“Victor Osimhen is a role model and the only way we can help the incoming coach stamp his authority is by using him to set an example. He crossed the line with his outburst even when Finidi called him to explain he still didn’t doom it fit to retract his statements. We won’t condone that and after the Salah break, we will sit on the issue. I can tell you he won’t be in the team until he says sorry for his actions”, he concluded.