NFF Suspends Referee After Controversial Match Decision

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken decisive action by suspending referee Tijjani Majidadi from officiating in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following a controversial incident during a recent match. The chairman of the Referee Committee, Mohammed Ameenu, issued the suspension through a memo to Majidadi, with the suspension effective immediately.

The controversy centers around a match between Rivers United and Katsina United held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt. During this rescheduled matchday 28 encounter, Majidadi made headlines after he disallowed a goal by Katsina United, a decision that went viral due to its contentious nature.

The match, which concluded with a 2-0 victory for Rivers United, was thrust into the spotlight after video clips of the disallowed goal circulated widely, sparking debates and criticism over the referee’s judgment.

This suspension marks a significant step by the NFF to uphold the integrity of football officiating within the league. It underscores the federation’s commitment to ensuring that the sport is governed by fairness and the rules of the game, particularly in instances where the actions of officials come under scrutiny. The move also highlights the federation’s responsiveness to public and media inputs in maintaining the credibility of the nation’s football competitions.