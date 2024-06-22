Sports

NFF Reschedules Women’s Federation Cup Semi-Finals

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
NFF
NFF (Image source: Vanguard)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced a change in the kick-off time for the semi-final matches of the Women’s President Federation Cup. Originally set for 4 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the matches will now commence at 9 am.

The revised schedule was communicated to the participating clubs through an official memo. The semi-final fixtures will see Rivers United facing Delta Queens at the Awka City Stadium, while Remo Stars will take on Naija Ratels at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The final match is scheduled to be held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, June 29.

