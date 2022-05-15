NFF Names Jose Peseiro As New Super Eagles Head Coach

Jose Peseiro has been named as the Super Eagles head coach, months after his initial deal with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) collapsed.

An NFF statement on Sunday said the appointment is “with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms” between the football body and the Portuguese.

“Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three-time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies,” the statement added.

“The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, the State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.”

The educationist with a degree in physical education/sports sciences will be assisted by former international George Finidi. Salisu Yusuf will now serve as the 2nd Assistant as well as head coach of the CHAN and U-23 national teams.

“Usman Abdallah is 3rd Assistant while Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the match analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu will be the goalkeepers’ trainer,” the NFF said.

Peseiro, 62, featured as a striker during his playing days and has a wide range of experience coaching several clubs and national teams across Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

He has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Guimaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC, and Real Madrid (assistant coach during the Galacticos era).

Aside from these, he worked as head coach of the Saudi Arabian and Venezuelan national teams.

Another ‘Opportunity To Work’

Before Sunday’s confirmation, the Glass House had appointed Peseiro as the head coach of the three-time African champions following Gernot Rohr’s dismissal in December. Austin Eguavoen was appointed as interim coach of the team to take Nigeria to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Peseiro was then expected to play an observer role for Nigeria during the competition after which he would take over and lead the country to the ill-fated World Cup play-off with Ghana.

But the NFF backtracked on the move after the AFCON, citing the “positive performance” of the team at the competition where Nigeria crashed out in the round of 16 against Tunisia.

“We believe that perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him,” the NFF said while announcing the reconstitution of the Super Eagles coaching crew in February.

In the wake of the decision, Peseiro refuted getting confirmation as the Nigerian head coach

“After several weeks of negotiations, during which there were several news [sic], from the Nigerian Football Federation, that I would be the coach of their team, from the end of the CAN 2021,” the former Porto FC boss wrote on his Instagram handle.

“A fact that I never confirmed, and these did not materialize due to disagreement regarding contractual clauses and financial matters.”

Equavoen, however, quit his post as Nigeria failed to pick one of Africa’s tickets to the 2022 World Cup.

AFP