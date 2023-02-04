NFF Mourns Referee Kingsley Eneogwe

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death on Thursday of a Nigeria Premier Football League referee, Dr. Kingsley Nnaemeka Eneogwe in an automobile accident on the Abuja-Kogi-Enugu road.

“This is one death that gnaws at the heart real tight. A young man with his life ahead of him, someone doing so well in his profession and in his avocation, and had worked hard to earn the respect of colleagues and acquaintances across board. I am in deep shock and sorrow,” a flustered President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau said in Algeria where he is attending the ongoing African Nations Championship as a guest of the Confederation of African Football.

Gusau added: “I pray that Almighty God will forgive him his sins and give him eternal rest, and also grant those he has left behind including his immediate family, friends and relations, members of the refereeing family, the NRA and Nigeria Football as a whole the fortitude to bear this big loss.”

Eneogwe, a practising medical doctor, had been part of the officiating crew for the midweek Nigeria Premier Football League match between Nasarawa United FC and Plateau United FC at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Wednesday, 1st February 2023. He was returning to his base before the unfortunate accident.