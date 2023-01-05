NFF Issues Warning To Referees, Match Commissioners

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has warned that it would no longer be business as usual for match commissioners and referees in the domestic game, as persons who fail to meet the high standards already put in place will be summarily ejected and sanctioned appropriately.

The NFF President made this remark at the inauguration of the Referees and Match Commissioners’ Committees inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Thursday.

“We have been diligent and statute-compliant in the selection of the membership of both the Referees Committee and the Match Commissioners’ Committees, and therefore, we expect them to do their job with the highest level of integrity, passion, commitment and sense of duty.

“The onus is on the committees as we will keenly monitor the performances of your appointees and be dispassionate in our assessment. Anyone found wanting will be thrown out without ceremony, and be visited with further sanctions. The NFF is determined to change the narrative in the league and there is no going back. Please help us to have a new league that all stakeholders will be proud of,” Gusau said.

Chairman of the Match Commissioners Committee and NFF Board Member, Alhaji Babagana Kalli pledged that his committee will ascent on transparency and integrity in its work, while also focusing its searchlight on its appointees in order to weed out those who fail to align with the new dance steps.

On her part, Mrs Faith Irabor, who chairs the Referees Committee, asserverated that the narrative will definitely change from the umpires’ side as Nigeria football moves to implement the highest standards of probity in match officiating.

The Match Commissioners Committee also has Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi (NFF Board Member) as vice chairman, and Hon. Usman Maulud, Alh. Aminu Mammaga, Alh. Idris Abdullahi Musa, Mr. Anthony Ugwu, Otunba Mustapha Razaq, Alh. Sabo Abdullahi Dutse and Chief Kenneth Nwamuocha as members, with Mr. Danlami Alanana as secretary.

Mallam Rabiu Umar is vice chairman of the Referees Committee, with Oba James Odeniran, Mr. Abraham Zakowi, Mallam Waziri Furo Gawe, Mr. C. C. Chukwujekwu and Mallam Bello Abubakar as members, and Alh. Sani Zubairu as secretary.

Also at the occasion were NFF 1st Vice President, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, NFF Board Member Alh. Sharif Rabiu Inuwa and NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.