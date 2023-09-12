NFF Gives Nigerian League New Name

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially endorsed the name alteration of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The green light for the transformation was granted during the NFF’s 79th general assembly held in Uyo on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

As preparations for the 2023-2024 season gained momentum, the newly constituted NPFL board took the proactive step of renaming the league to the Nigeria Premier Football League, along with unveiling a fresh league logo. However, these changes were enacted without prior NFF approval, sparking a swift response from the football governing body.

In response, the NFF issued a statement, emphasizing that only they possessed the authority to sanction such significant alterations. Consequently, this issue was formally presented and discussed during the NFF’s general assembly.

Following deliberations and a comprehensive meeting, the NFF conveyed through a communique, “The congress approved the change of name of the Nigeria Professional Football League to the Nigeria Premier Football League.”

The highly anticipated 2023-2024 NPFL season was initially scheduled to kick off with a match between 3SC and Plateau United in Ibadan on Saturday. However, just days before the commencement, the start of the season was postponed due to sponsorship-related requirements, as reported by the league’s board of directors.

A revised commencement date is expected to be announced in the near future, providing teams like Enyimba Football Club of Aba, the reigning champions, ample time to prepare for their title defense this season, particularly since they have been eliminated from the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.