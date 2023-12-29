Sports

NFF Distances Self from Jersey Linked to Super Eagles

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
The Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, has denied rumours circulating that Nike has launched a new jersey for the Super Eagles.

The rumours had it that the jerseys will be worn during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cote d’Ivoire.

Debunking the rumours, the NFF issued a terse statement to the general public.

The statement read, “Rumours about a new jersey launch between NIKE and the senior Men’s National team circulating round social media has been brought to our notice. We want to inform the general public that this claim is not true.

“At the moment, we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Côte d’Ivoire next month.”

