Newly Employed Kogi Teachers Tasked On Hardwork

Newly employed teachers from the Kogi Western Senatorial District of the State have been enjoined to be resourceful, diligent, and hardworking in the new assignments.

They were particularly charged as character molders of the future generation, not to take this privilege for granted.

These charges were made by political officeholders from the district who monitored the documentation process in Lokoja.

The State Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones urged the new teachers to be alive to their responsibilities.

He restated the commitment of the State Government to the enhancement of quality and qualitative education in the state, adding that the Government would continue to ensure the welfare of staff, particularly in the educational sector.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Fanwo applauded the State Government for making education, a major area of focus.

He disclosed that since the creation of the state, no government has focused on education as thi s administration.

He called on them to be committed to their duties as they play very crucial roles in the evolution of a better Kogi Society.

The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara Rtd, charged the teachers to be of good behaviour always as they are role models to the students.

He urged them to maintain a high sense of discipline, adding that it is only in a disciplined society that development can thrive.