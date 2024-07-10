Newcastle Co-Owners to Depart Club

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are set to exit the club, as confirmed by official sources. Their departure comes three years after their involvement in the takeover that saw the club transition to new ownership.

The sale of their shares marks a significant development in the club’s ownership structure. Staveley and Ghodoussi played pivotal roles in the acquisition by the Saudi-backed consortium, which aimed to reinvigorate the club and restore its competitiveness in the Premier League.

Under their stewardship, Newcastle has seen notable investments in player acquisitions and infrastructure, aiming to elevate the club’s performance on and off the pitch. Their departure is part of a broader strategic plan agreed upon during the initial takeover.

The ownership transition is expected to proceed smoothly, with the remaining stakeholders committed to continuing the development and modernization initiatives set in motion. The club’s focus remains on achieving long-term success, building on the foundations laid during Staveley and Ghodoussi’s tenure.