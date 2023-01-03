New Year Visit: Diri Receives Dickson In Sampou

Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State today received the former Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, at his country home Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area on a New Year visit.

Senator Dickson said the visit was to deepen the relationship that existed between him and the governor, assuring that the success of the current prosperity administration remains his priority.

Governor Diri in company of his wife, Dr. Gloria Diri, traditional rulers, and leaders of thought from Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA received Senator Dickson and extended warm greetings to him and his entourage.

Governor Diri said he would continue to appreciate the role played by the former governor for his political journey and thanked him for the visit.

On the 2023 Governorship and his 2nd term bid, Governor Diri, showered encomium on the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for his resourcefulness and to the excitement of the gathering including PDP faithful, Gov. Diri said there was no plan to dump his Deputy in the re-election bid.

“Let me state this and clear the air, my Deputy has worked very well and nobody told me to refer to him as workaholic and resourceful. Our pairing is a divine arrangement. There are many stories making the round to the effect that I will no longer use the Deputy Governor. That’s a lie. My Deputy will still be my running mate for our re-election”, Gov. Diri stated.