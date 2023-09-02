New Players Delight Sporting Lagos Coach

Paul Offor, the head coach of Sporting Lagos, expresses his satisfaction with the caliber of new players recently acquired by the club.

Sporting Lagos is gearing up for their inaugural season in the NPFL.

Among the notable additions to their roster for the upcoming season are former NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa, Ekene Olisema, and Sudanese-born midfielder Joseph Loro, among others.

Offor emphasized that the recruitment of players was driven by a commitment to securing top-quality talent for the team.

“We have made sure to keep our key players and brought in quality players with character.

“We are building a team in the image of the owner,” he told the media.