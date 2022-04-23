New Perm Sec, Defence, Ibrahim Kana, Assumes Duty

The Permanent Secretary recently posted to Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni has assumed office in Ship house, Abuja.

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi while receiving the new Permanent Secretary remarked that President Muhammadu Buhari has unwavering confidence on the ability of the Ministry of Defence to deliver on the presidential mandate promptly.

The Minister expressed confidence that the new Permanent Secretary will implore his wealth of experience garnered within the Public Service and his experience while serving the International community towards the realization of the constitutional mandate of the Ministry.

Gen. Magashi urged Management Staff of the Ministry to extend cooperation to the new Permanent Secretary for the overall success of the Ministry, its Agencies and the Triad Services.

In his remark, the new Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim Kana said that his mandate in the Ministry is to guarantee the application of rules and regulations, maintaining discipline, promoting professionalism and proficiency in service delivery.

Dr. Kana promised an unalloyed loyalty to the Minster of Defence as well as guidance and counseling to staff of the Ministry as a team, adding that, Nigerians expect results from the Federal Government especially Ministry of Defence to end recurring security challenges.

The New Permanent Secretary received the Hand over Notes from the Director, Medical Services Dr. Olajide Johnson who oversaw the office of the Permanent Secretary prior to the recent appointment of Dr. Kana.

Meeting between the New Permanent Secretary and Management Staff of the Ministry ensued and the highlights included presentation of copies of the 3rd Edition of MOD Newsletter to the Minister, the Permanent Secretary and the Management Staff by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Victoria Agba-Attah.