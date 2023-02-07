New Naira: Sanwo-Olu Suspends Campaign In Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress has suspended its campaign towards the forthcoming elections.

According to a release by the party, the state chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign.

He empathizes with the general public, especially the downtrodden who are at the receiving end.

He expressed the view that it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things.

He equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

He emphasized that members of APC are not immune against the development as he has been inundated with several complaints.

He joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

He enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as all issues are resolved in due course.