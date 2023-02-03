New Naira: Give Me Seven Days To Solve Scarcity, Buhari Urges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will solve the issues causing the scarcity of the new naira.

The president on Friday said he was not unaware of the problem Nigerians were facing as a result of the scarcity.

He urged them to given him seven days, saying he would solve the problem before the February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old naira for the new ones.

“I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company. There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension,” the president said.

Meanwhile, protests are beginning to rock the country over the scarcity of the new naira and petrol.