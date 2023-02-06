New Naira: CBN Deceived Buhari – Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was deceived into allowing the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said the President was sold the idea that the policy would fight against election malpractices.

Oshiomhole said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s The Verdict 2023 programme on Sunday.

“I can guess – I was not there – that in obtaining the approval, I believe the CBN deceived the President by amplifying the need to have corruption-free electioneering as if the election is the only project this President has a responsibility for.

“The President Buhari that I know will have no difficulty in agreeing,” Oshiomhole said.