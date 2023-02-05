New Naira: Buni Orders Microfinance Bank To Open In Yobe LGAs

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, has directed the state-owned microfinance bank to open branches in all 17 local government areas as a way of mitigating the hardship faced by nigerians due to the scarcity of the new naira.

He also urged other stakeholders in the state to grant the needed support to the system he was putting on place.

Buni disclosed this in a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He said, “It is obvious that the new cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria has caused a great deal of constraint on the majority of our people, resulting from the lack of commercial bank branches in most of our local government areas.

“As a government, it is our responsibility to look into all possible solutions to help our citizens access financial services. To achieve this, I have directed that the state-owned Yobe Microfinance Bank opens branches in each of the state’s 17 local governments.

“I am aware of how strenuous this task will be for the Microfinance Bank. However, I am confident they will deliver.

“As this process begins, I urge all institutions and agencies in the state and those of local government areas alongside businesses and the general public to support this system we are putting in place for the Bank to be robust in providing services to our people, especially those in rural communities.”