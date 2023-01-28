New Naira: Atiku Calls For Slight Extension Of Deadline

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded a slight extension of the January 31 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the swapping of old naira notes for the newly designed ones.

According to Atiku, the policy, which he welcomed, has been causing hardship to Nigerians.

The former vice president made this known in a video he shared on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The PDP presidential candidate said, “The ongoing policy of the CBN to redesign the naira notes has generated wide reactions across the country and beyond.

“This exercise is a worldwide practice and nothing new with it especially as the January 31st deadline draws closer.

“A great number of Nigerians out of good conscience have expressed apprehension about how the policy and the deadline will make life difficult for them.

“I’m also aware of the challenges farmers and artisans in remote areas go through in moving cash to the commercial banks for exchange.

Speaking further, Atiku said he is compelled to align his position with other Nigerians for a slight extension of the naira notes swapping.

“The deadline is going to cause heavy discomfort for Nigerians. It will be magnanimous for the Federal Government and the regulatory body to ease the burden of the people while we can continue to sensitise the public on the imperative of mobile banking policy.

“It is important for the CBN to consider an extension for the public to swap their old notes thereby reducing the financial consequences on these vulnerable citizens, I believe that such painful experience is not the intention behind the initiative, he added.