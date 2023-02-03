News

New Naira: Arrest Emefiele Now – Fani-Kayode

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
42

A spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for the arrest of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

According to him, Emefiele is trying to scuttle the 2023 general election with his new naira policy.

He said the CBN Governor was under the influence of some anti-democratic forces and so should be removed from his position and detained.

He tweeted, “Let me make this clear. Emefiele has NO intention of releasing new naira notes until March. He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos & he wants to scuttle the election.

“He is a dangerous pawn in the hands of sinister anti-democratic forces. Remove, arrest & detain him NOW”!

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
42

Related Articles

atiku

New Naira: Atiku Against Bullion Van Politics – Aide

10 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku

Tinubu Behind New Naira Scarcity – Atiku

10 hours ago

Buhari’s Orders Are Not Obeyed – Babachir Lawal

11 hours ago

2023: Lai Mohammed Meets Google, Facebook On Curbing Fakes News

11 hours ago