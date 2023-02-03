New Naira: Arrest Emefiele Now – Fani-Kayode

A spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for the arrest of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

According to him, Emefiele is trying to scuttle the 2023 general election with his new naira policy.

He said the CBN Governor was under the influence of some anti-democratic forces and so should be removed from his position and detained.

He tweeted, “Let me make this clear. Emefiele has NO intention of releasing new naira notes until March. He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos & he wants to scuttle the election.

“He is a dangerous pawn in the hands of sinister anti-democratic forces. Remove, arrest & detain him NOW”!