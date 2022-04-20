New Maiduguri Zonal Commander Tasks Staff On Professionalism, Integrity

The Maiduguri Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Umar Shuaibu has called on staff of the Command to be guided by the recently released Policies and Manuals of the Commission in the discharge of their duties for improved service delivery.

The Commander who was recently deployed to the Maiduguri Command gave the charge during his maiden meeting with staff on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the conference hall of the Command.

Shuaibu stated that “there is the need for staff to study and internalise the recently released policies and manuals and be continuously guided by the core values of the Commission for the overall achievement of its mandate”.

He admonished the staff to demonstrate self-discipline and resist all forms of corruption.